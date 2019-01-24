Expect periods of heavy rain with the possibility of flooding into the afternoon. In addition to the rain, we’ll be dealing with wind gusts of 50 mph in the city and along the coast. As for temps, they’ll be in the 50s earlier in the afternoon with 40s to wrap up the day.

We clear things out and cool things off dramatically tonight — we’re talking 30° by daybreak! And with a light breeze still in place, expect feels like temps to bottom out in the 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll see partly sunny skies with perhaps a snow shower north and west. Expect highs right around normal in the mid to upper 30s with feels like temps in the 20s.

As for Saturday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs around 30°.