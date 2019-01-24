Bedford-Stuyvesant is in north-central Brooklyn, surrounded by Williamsburg, Bushwick and Crown Heights.

You can get there via the A, C, G, J, M or Z trains.

Residents are diverse but African American culture is the highlight. Bed-Stuy is known for not only paving the way for modern day hip hop music but other arts as well.

Once farmland, the neighborhood is now filled with historic brownstones and Victorian architecture.

Notable residents include June Jordan, Hattie Carthan, The Notorious B.I.G., Aaliyah, Jackie Gleason, Jackie Robinson, Chris Rock, Frank McCourt and Shirley Chisholm.

Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” was filmed in parts of Bed-Stuy.

Historic Weeksville, located in southeast Bed-Stuy, is one of the first free African-American communities in the United States.

The Hunteryfly road houses, some dating back to the 1860s, were redicoverred in 1968. Now preserved, visitors can take a step back in time as these historic buildings are open to the community.