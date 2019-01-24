CBSN New YorkWatch Now

Bedford-Stuyvesant is in north-central Brooklyn, surrounded by Williamsburg, Bushwick and Crown Heights.

You can get there via the A, C, G, J, M or Z trains.

Residents are diverse but African American culture is the highlight. Bed-Stuy is known for not only paving the way for modern day hip hop music but other arts as well.

Once farmland, the neighborhood is now filled with historic brownstones and Victorian architecture.

Notable residents include June Jordan, Hattie Carthan, The Notorious B.I.G., Aaliyah, Jackie Gleason, Jackie Robinson, Chris Rock, Frank McCourt and Shirley Chisholm.

Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” was filmed in parts of Bed-Stuy.

Historic Weeksville, located in southeast Bed-Stuy, is one of the first free African-American communities in the United States.

The Hunteryfly road houses, some dating back to the 1860s, were redicoverred in 1968. Now preserved, visitors can take a step back in time as these historic buildings are open to the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s