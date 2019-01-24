In Queens, nestled between Rego Park and Kew Gardens, is the hidden gem of Forest Hills.

You can get there via the E, F, M and R trains, or the LIRR.

France, Spain, Malaysia, China: You’ll find that its residents come from all over the world, speaking over 100 languages. The neighborhood is a mix of single family homes and high-rises.

Tucked away behind the hustle and bustle of Queens Boulevard is Forest Hills Gardens. It was designed by Grosvenor Atterbury, who modeled homes after English garden communities.

In 1913, the West Side Tennis Club moved from Manhattan to Forest Hills Gardens and hosted 60 U.S. Open tennis tournaments. It’s where Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe both won the Grand Slam title.

The Beatles, The Supremes, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Frank Sinatra and The Who have rocked out in Forest Hills Stadium. Today it’s still used as a premiere concert venue.

Austin Street, Continental Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue are well-known for shopping and dining. There are at least 19 different types of cuisines to try.

Other notable residents have included the Ramones, Helen Keller, Hank Azaria, Andrew Bergman, Dale Carnegie, David Caruso, Art Garfunkle, Carroll O’Connor, Paul Simon and Pia Zadora.

In 1917, President Theodore Roosevelt gave his famed “100 Percent American” speech in historic Station Square.

In the 2001 motion picture “The Royal Tenenbaums,” Luke Wilson’s character plays a match at the West Side Tennis Club.