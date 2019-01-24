In the most northwest portion of the Bronx, nestled between Westchester and the Hudson River, right across from Manhattan, is Riverdale.

People get there via the 1 train or Metro-North.

The neighborhood is a mix of mansions, prewar buildings and smaller homes.

There you’ll find residents from all over the world, but Riverdale is known for its Jewish, Irish and Russian speaking populations.

Riverdale has one of the highest elevations in the city, boasting gorgeous views of the George Washington Bridge, Empire State Building and New Jersey’s Palisades. It was farmland until Manhattan’s moguls built their “country” estates in the 1940s.

It is home to many historic buildings, including Wave Hill House – once called home by Mark Twain and even Theodore Roosevelt’s family.

In 1960 the Perkins-Freeman family gifted Wave Hill to the city of New York. Now it’s a public garden and cultural center, and don’t miss the charming Villa Charlotte Bronte.

Spuyten Duyvil is known to many as a train station, but its name came from the Dutch that actually means “Devil’s Whirlpool” or “spite the devil.” It refers to the turbulent waters of the then-Spuyten Duyvil Creek.

Notable residents who have lived in Riverdale include Carly Simon, John F. Kennedy, Mark Twain, Steven Tyler, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lou Gehrig, Ella Fitzgerald, Alexander Calder and Tracy Morgan.