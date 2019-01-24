NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of Bronx preschoolers are getting a chance to show off their athletic skills in a very creative way.

You don’t really need to travel to Abu Dhabi to go to this year’s Special Olympics, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported: You can go right here in the Bronx.

Nearly 100 Bronx preschoolers in the readiness program at New York Institute for Special Education were getting a feel for the games in their gym Thursday.

Occupational therapists at the school put together seven fun events for the children that are designed to improve their skill sets.

Activities include ice skating to work on balance, curling to improve their visual and motor skills, a snowball fight to improve their sensory skills and the biggest hit: Bobsledding, which works on endurance.

For ice skating, the kids slid around on paper plates. For curling, they used brooms to push discs across the floor, the snowball fight involve balled up paper and the bobsleds were laundry baskets on dollies.

The ceremony concluded with a medal ceremony, where each student was crowned a winner.