MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.

The 5-pound bags have a “better if used by” date of April 20, 2020, and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.

Look for the following information on the packaging:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610-0

Recalled Better if Used by Date 20APR2020KC

The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received “any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses.”

General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

“This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient,” said Jim Murphy, president of General Mills Meals and Baking Division, on the company’s website. “Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”

Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.

Consumers who had to throw out flour covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit GeneralMills.com/Flour for more information.

