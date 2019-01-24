(CBSDFW.COM) — Despite the praise the NFL on CBS color analyst received during his call of the AFC Championship and the desire fans expressed for him to go into coaching, Tony Romo says he’s not thinking about moving from his place in broadcasting booth.

Dubbed “Romodamus,” the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback took social media by storm last Sunday during the Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship game. Viewers tweeted their reactions to his ability to predict plays by the offense before the snap of the ball.

This led to many pleading for Romo to go back into the NFL to coach. However, during a Super Bowl LIII conference call with CBS Sports, the former quarterback says he likes where his career is now and hasn’t thought about a return to the field as a coach.

“I never say never to anything. I’ve said this many times, I’m really happy where I’m at. I love where my life is,” Romo said. “I’m sure, at some point, 25 years from now, you’ll want to something competitive in that regard. But I like where I’m at. I don’t think about that right now at all.”

Did Romo receive any job offers following the AFC Championship? “Yeah, just from CBS. They said I could work the Super Bowl,” he joked.

During the conference call with CBS Sports, Romo also reacted to his play-calling predictions during the broadcast of a game.

“The game is the story, and you’re just going to call it,” Romo said. “I’m really talking out loud. There’s no real big planned thing. There’s no plan of doing it. Once in a blue moon, you get lucky.”

Romo will be calling Super Bowl LIII for CBS alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and reporters Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn.

You can watch the Super Bowl on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage going on all day.