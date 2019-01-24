NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials with the Department of Health say they’ve confirmed two cases of Legionnaires’ disease at the Bronx River Houses within the last year.

“The risk to residents of contracting Legionnaires’ disease remains very low,” officials said in a statement.

They urged people with flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever or difficulty breathing to seek immediate medical attention.

The disease is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics.

Residents at the Bronx River Houses who are 50 or older, smoke, have lung disease or compromised immune systems are urged to

Avoid showers since it could create a mist. Instead, they should take sponge baths using water from the sink.

Fill the sink slowly to avoid creating a water mist

Use cold water when making tea, coffee or cooking

