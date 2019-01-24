NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a man accused of luring a boy in the Bronx.

Police said the suspect approached the 11-year-old victim around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday inside a residential building near East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue in the Norwood section. He allegedly lured the child to another floor of the building, where he exposed himself.

Police said they’re searching for a Hispanic man with glasses, approximately 5 feet 5 to 7 inches.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.