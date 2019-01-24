NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shots rang out on Thursday afternoon after a suspect managed to escape police capture in the Bronx.

Police say they last saw the suspect on Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section following a pursuit that began in Mount Vernon around 2 p.m.

Mount Vernon Police say they followed the suspect into the Bronx and fired at least one shot, but the bullet missed him.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown during the pursuit.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the initial pursuit.