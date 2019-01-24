NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA board plans to vote on proposed fare and toll hikes Thursday, but one key member is demanding the increases be linked to improved performance.

Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting involved, saying the vote should be postponed.

There are two proposals on the table that would impact how much riders pay, but some leaders have other ideas they want considered before giving the green light.

Lawrence Schwartz, chair of the MTA’s finance committee, says he will only support a four-percent fare hike if he sees some service improvements.

“I’m not going to insult the riders of the MTA by asking them to pay more and having service get worse,” he told CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer on Wednesday.

Schwartz has a list of demands, including verifiable service targets, better on-time performance, fewer equipment break-downs and providing enough seats for riders.

The governor has a request of his own: put one person in control.

“I do not support a fare increase until the management is resolved and answered,” he said. “Put the mayor in charge, put me in charge, put Marcia Kramer in charge – somebody has to be in charge.”

Schwartz has suggested using the NYPD’s CompStat program to make sure transportation agencies meet performance targets.

“They look at the stats and the specifics and say, ‘why is this happening, why is that happening, what are you doing about it?’” he said.

While better performance seems to be the goal, not every rider believes the MTA can perform.

“Always skeptical when it comes to this,” one man said.

“It’s a promise, and we don’t know the future, whether or not it’s going to be fulfilled,” said a woman.

“I don’t think it will happen. That’s just not the way the MTA works, and I worked for them at one point,” another woman added.

In 2017, a plan to increase the single ride fare was voted down. Thursday’s vote is set for 9 a.m.