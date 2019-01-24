GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway killed a pedestrian and injured a New York state trooper Thursday afternoon.

It happened around noon near the Zeckendorf Boulevard interchange in Garden City.

State Police were investigating a single car crash when they say another driver, identified as 31-year-old Brett Belferder, of Wantagh, hit and killed a pedestrian, identified as 39-year-old Michael Patterson, of Freeport.

A State Police vehicle and a Nassau County Police vehicle were also struck.

The trooper sustained minor injuries in the collision, which remains under investigation.