CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Meadowbrook State Parkway, New York

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway killed a pedestrian and injured a New York state trooper Thursday afternoon.

It happened around noon near the Zeckendorf Boulevard interchange in Garden City.

State Police were investigating a single car crash when they say another driver, identified as 31-year-old Brett Belferder, of Wantagh, hit and killed a pedestrian, identified as 39-year-old Michael Patterson, of Freeport.

A State Police vehicle and a Nassau County Police vehicle were also struck.

The trooper sustained minor injuries in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s