LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fifth grader in New Jersey has made history by becoming one of the youngest bowlers to roll a perfect game.

Kai Strothers is just 10-years-old, and bowled the perfect 300 at Jersey Lanes in Linden last Saturday.

Mom Sharonda spoke with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu about the exhilarating moment.

“Joyous, overwhelmed, but I was a ball of nerves,” she said.

Dad Kenny Reece says he felt like he was about to have a heart attack. When asked about the big moment, Kai’s answer was just like his game strategy — cool and collected. His nickname at the bowling alley is “OT” for “Old Timer” because he’s so laid back.

Kai’s been in the game for a long time, first picking up a ball when he was only two-years-old. Both his parents were competitive bowlers who have coached him for years. He’s recently started seeing a private coach, and now bowls four times a week.

He’s won countless trophies, but his parents say they manage to keep him grounded through it all.

“To stay humble and be grateful, and as long as you do those two things you can make it in the world,” Sharonda said.

Kai has definitely learned that lesson. He says right after he bowled the perfect game he was thinking all about his coaches. He was even kind enough to give CBS2’s Hsu a quick lesson.

His average score is 197, and he hopes to one day become a professional bowler.