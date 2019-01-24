NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are plenty of homeless dogs in New York, but in other places the situation is more dire.

Saving them is not cheap, but one woman chose a love for dogs over a love for money. She’s the focus of this week’s Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer.

Tania Isenstein is waiting for a special delivery, a journey three months in the making, and the work is about to begin.

This isn’t any canine rescue. Tania focuses on dogs in danger after natural disasters. She met “Laura,” “Ashley” and “Wali” in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

“When we met them in October they were pretty friendly. One of them, Laura, rolled on her back and gave us her belly,” Tania said.

Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico in devastation. Most families lost their pets or let them fend for themselves.

“After the hurricane we found tons of mama puppies with litters just left locked in houses, abandoned houses,” Tania said. “We were able to get in and get them out. So its just gotten even worse.”

As a result, the dog population in Puerto Rico has skyrocketed from 200,000 to nearly 500,000.

“It gets me. It kills me. You know, homeless dogs. I can’t not do something. Look at these poor babies. They just need love and care and I can relate to that. We all need that,” Tania said.

Isenstein, in cooperation with Animal Lighthouse Rescue, is finding these dogs forever homes in New York City.

“They are tested thoroughly in Puerto Rico,” she said. “We have a vet we work with down there who is fabulous. They’ve been spayed or neutered and vaccinated. In an abundance of caution we re-test. We’re very careful about their health.”

While Ashley is settling in, Laura is still anxious and Wali is loving life.

“What’s going through his mind is ‘My god, so many smells. So much to smell here.’ I think he was in smell heaven,” Tania said with a laugh.

So, do people have to go to Puerto Rico to rescue the animals?

“We have plenty of homeless dogs here, which is right, but here it’s not quite as dire. And it does cost money to get them medical care and get them transported,” Tania said.

It costs about $1,000 per dog to get them to New York. Since the hurricane, Isenstein has overseen the rescue of more than 200 dogs, and her adoption rate is 100 percent.

“We’re in a position here in New York and Manhattan to pull some resources,” she said. “They don’t have the resources down there, so we have them here.”

When asked if the dogs were pets or feral down on the island, Tania said, “We don’t know. Sometimes you can tell they were pets. These don’t strike me as being someone’s pets.”

In seven days of training, cleaning and socializing, the dogs turned the corner.

“Laura and Ashley, as you recall, were quite nervous when they came in. They’re still getting used to the sounds of New York, but at first we couldn’t even get them to go outside. Now they go on walks,” Tania said.

Isenstein is an expert at transformation. For two decades she was a litigator in the financial world. Seven years ago she started her new life.

“For those 20 years, I don’t think I really thought about what made me happy. I just did what I was relatively good at,” she said. “I wasn’t happy and I didn’t want to do something for a living that didn’t feed my soul some way and didn’t make me happy. I figured out that I really love dogs. Other animals, too, but dogs really do it for me.”

“You don’t make as much money doing this as you do on Wall Street, but I do wish everybody who’s able to can just take a look inside and do what really, really makes you happy. And I want to add, if it’s dogs that make you happy, let us know. We have a lot!”

The dogs will soon join the ranks of the 1 million pets in the city. Isenstein isn’t just changing the lives of man’s best friend, but also families who adopt them — all because she followed her passion.

“I love their resilience,” she said. “Dogs can be horribly abused and have a terrible situation, but they can come back and be these spectacular, loving creatures that just keep coming back for more. They want love and care.”

“Everybody’s gotta make their own decisions and trade-offs, but, certainly, if people did what they loved it’d be a better world all around.”

Isenstein goes to Puerto Rico every three months to find more homeless dogs to rescue. Her next trip is planned for next week.

For more information on Animal Lighthouse Rescue, please click here.