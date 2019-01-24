NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We’re in for a warm, wet and windy Thursday.

Temperatures are expected be in the upper 50s for most.

Roughly 1 to 2 inches of heavy rain will fall, with the risk of coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for New York City from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the city’s Office of Emergency Management also issued a travel advisory.

Once the rain tapers off, temperatures are expected to drop 20-degrees.

CBS2’s John Elliott reports some winter precipitation is possibly Friday into Saturday.