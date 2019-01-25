BREAKINGFlights Delayed At LaGuardia, Newark Due To Staffing Problem Amid Government Shutdown
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

It’s a much colder story out there today with temperatures stuck in the 30s, but there’s a breeze in place, so it will never feel better than the 20s. And unlike yesterday, you can go about your business umbrella-free.

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll be on the fringe of high pressure tonight with mostly clear skies expected. It will be a little colder, too, with feels like temps in the teens.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with even colder temperatures. Expect highs in the low 30s with feels like temps in the 20s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Sunday, temps will return to the low 40s with a slight chance of snow/rain around the area.

