It’s a much colder story out there today with temperatures stuck in the 30s, but there’s a breeze in place, so it will never feel better than the 20s. And unlike yesterday, you can go about your business umbrella-free.

We’ll be on the fringe of high pressure tonight with mostly clear skies expected. It will be a little colder, too, with feels like temps in the teens.

Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with even colder temperatures. Expect highs in the low 30s with feels like temps in the 20s.

As for Sunday, temps will return to the low 40s with a slight chance of snow/rain around the area.