By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning Everyone!
We can expect clear skies to begin the day and really stick around for most of it! This is good! We didn’t have ANY sunshine yesterday!
We need the Vitamin D people! A few passing clouds with a few spot snow showers are possible.
It’s is a much colder day around the tri-state. Temps in the city will be around 30°, but expect colder temps in the burbs for sure.
The winds will be gusting strong enough to create a wind chill that will make temps feel like the 20s all day.
Today’s high: 35-39°. Unfortunately the weekend just gets colder.
Saturday is stuck in the 30s…again. Check back in for the latest.
– G