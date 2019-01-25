BREAKING1 Dead, Dozens Hurt In 'Serious' Crash Involving NYC-Bound Bus In New Jersey
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning Everyone!

We can expect clear skies to begin the day and really stick around for most of it! This is good! We didn’t have ANY sunshine yesterday!

We need the Vitamin D people! A few passing clouds with a few spot snow showers are possible.

CBS2

It’s is a much colder day around the tri-state. Temps in the city will be around 30°, but expect colder temps in the burbs for sure.

The winds will be gusting strong enough to create a wind chill that will make temps feel like the 20s all day.

Today’s high: 35-39°. Unfortunately the weekend just gets colder.

Saturday is stuck in the 30s…again. Check back in for the latest.

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s