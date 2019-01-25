NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two people were killed when two vehicles crashed into a home early Friday morning in Newark.

It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near Bergen Street and Madison Avenue.

Police said the vehicles also hit a parked car and two poles.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people are dead, after two cars smashed into a light pole, a parked van, then crashed into this house on Madison Ave in Newark, NJ. The tenants say they heard a loud boom at 5:30 this morning, and ran out of the house. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/8FXr0Sl1ep — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) January 25, 2019

“I was in the bed asleep, and you heard the biggest boom and it was loud. And then I jumped up and looked out the window, and all you see is this car smashed into the building,” one witness said.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office is now investigating.

