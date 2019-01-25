CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two people were killed when two vehicles crashed into a home early Friday morning in Newark.

It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near Bergen Street and Madison Avenue. 

Police said the vehicles also hit a parked car and two poles.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I was in the bed asleep, and you heard the biggest boom and it was loud. And then I jumped up and looked out the window, and all you see is this car smashed into the building,” one witness said.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office is now investigating.

