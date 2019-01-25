NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First responders rushed out to a corner in Queens Friday night after officials say a driver jumped a curb.

The FDNY says the vehicle jumped a sidewalk and struck a building near the corner of Steinway Street and 20th Road in Astoria around 6:30 p.m.

Six people were hurt in the crash, according to the FDNY. Four of the injuries were considered serious, but non-life threatening.

All six were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

