NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they have arrested the man accused of a vicious random assault on Staten Island.

The NYPD said Friday that the suspect in custody is believed to have brutally beaten 57-year-old Beatrice Kaliku while she was on her way to an all-night prayer meeting at a friend’s apartment.

The Individual WANTED for the ASSAULT of a 57 Y/O female at 55 Bowen Street in #ParkHill #StatenIsland @NYPD120Pct has been Apprehended. Thank you to all #Newyorkers who called in tips regarding this crime. Together we are Crime Stoppers #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/lPorFCd9FS — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 25, 2019

Investigators said the attacker came up from behind and placed Kaliku in a chokehold on Jan. 5.

The woman told CBS2 the suspect beat her so badly, she thought she was going to die. The attack left Kaliku hospitalized with bruises, a black eye, fractured hip, and lacerations.

A Staten Island woman who was the victim of a vicious Assault is now speaking out about her frightening ordeal. See my sit down interview … and get a look at a man #NYPD describes as a person of interest in the case. Tonight at 5 pm #CBS2News @ CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/E8ZINBWBCt — Scott Rapoport (@ScottRapoport) January 22, 2019

“He just kept punching me and punching me,” Kaliku told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport. “He took my neck and slammed my head.”

The NYPD says the suspect, who has not been identified, is reportedly facing assault charges.