NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say vandalized a church earlier this month in Brooklyn.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 12, the man used the restroom at St. Francis of Assissi-St. Blaise Parish on Nostrand Ave in Prospect Lefferts-Gardens.

On his way out, police said he smashed a potted plant and shattered a St. Jude statue.

The suspect is described as a black man with a beard, last seen wearing a black knit cap, black jacket, black hooded sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.