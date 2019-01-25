NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Drum roll, please.

The Brooklyn man who won last month’s $298.3 million Powerball jackpot is expected to come forward Friday.

The winning ticket was sold at Arnold Service Station on Linden Boulevard in East New York.

New York’s last big Powerball winner was Robert Bailey, a 67-year-old retired federal employee who bought his ticket at the West Harlem Deli on Fifth Avenue. He split the $697 million jackpot with a 51-year-old woman from Iowa.

Friday’s big reveal will be held around 1 p.m. at Resorts World Casino in Queens.