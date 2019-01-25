CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – City officials are getting creative in finding ways of reaching out to people who may be victims of domestic violence.

The city will being training hair stylists and beauticians to recognize signs of abuse.

As part of new legislation passed by the city council, cosmetologists will also be outfitted with information and resources they can pass on to their clients who might need help.

The Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence will conduct the training.

