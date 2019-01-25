HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County is cracking down on drivers with unpaid tickets.

Tens of thousands of people could soon be on the wrong end of the county’s boot and tow program.

As many as 83,000 scofflaw vehicles stand to be booted and towed.

Under a traffic violations bureau amnesty program, drivers have until Feb. 20 to pay up or else.

“Beginning March first anyone who has substantial fees due on open violations – red light camera, parking, moving – they are subject to a boot and tow,” Paul Margiotta of the Suffolk Traffic and Parking Violations Agency said.

Authorities say contractors interested in running the program need to be available 24-7, with a ten-day supply of boots that owners can self-release once the fines are paid.

Officials say one woman owes more than $20,000 in red light camera fines.

“It’s just another way to make revenue for them. It’s unfair to the driver,” Suffolk motorist Gene Franjola argued. “We pay high insurance costs enough in New York State.”

The county expects more than $2 million in revenue from boot and tow initiative this year.

Drivers caught also face stiff fees. Booting costs $250, towing is $350, and storage will cost delinquent drivers $75 per day.