FORT LEE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police made a unique rescue in New Jersey after a child got stuck in a peculiar place.

The Fort Lee Police Department posted several pictures on Facebook after they were called out to a home on Tuesday to help free a little boy who was stuck in one of his toys.

The toy is designed to help teach about shapes but somehow, the 19-month-old climbed inside and wedged his legs and knees inside.

His mother was unable to get him out.

“When I got there his expression was just priceless, he had this face on like ‘yeah, I did it’. It was pretty cute,” Sergeant Rick Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the jaws of life were on the way to the home, but they didn’t wind up needing them.

The toy didn’t have regular screws, so he had to forcefully break it open to free the child.