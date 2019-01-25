NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Harvey Weinstein is headed back to court Friday to request a change of counsel.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul has hired attorney Jose Baez to replace his defense team in his criminal case involving sexual assault charges in New York City.

“I can confirm that I along with Harvard Law Professor Ronald S. Sullivan have been retained by Harvey Weinstein,” Baez said Wednesday. “Mr. Weinstein steadfastly maintains his innocence in this matter and we are looking forward to assisting Mr. Weinstein in his defense.”

MORE: Harvey Weinstein Hires Former Casey Anthony Lawyer To Lead Defense Team

Baez was the lead attorney for Casey Anthony when she was accused in the death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2008. Anthony was found not guilty on all murder, manslaughter and abuse charges, thought a jury found her guilt on obstruction charges.

Baez also represented Aaron Hernandez during the NFL football player’s appeals against a 2012 murder conviction that was later overturned. Hernandez killed himself while serving a life sentence for another murder conviction.

Judge James Burke is expected to approve the swap at Friday’s hearing in Manhattan.

MORE: Judge Rules Harvey Weinstein Case Will Move Forward

Weinstein, 66, is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

His new legal team also features Ronald Sullivan, Pamela Robillard Mackey and ex-Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)