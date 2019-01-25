MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed and dozens more were injured when a bus crashed Thursday on Interstate 80 in New Jersey.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. along the eastbound express lanes on I-80 near Parsippany.

Police said an Adirondack Trailways bus headed for New York City struck the median near exit 43. Three cars were also involved.

***UPDATE TO BUS ACCIDENT*** Troopers responded at 7:31 p.m. to MVA involving commercial bus and 3 cars. 1 confirmed fatality and 2 serious injuries. Accident is currently under investigation. There will be no additional info available tonight. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 25, 2019

One person in a car was killed, two others suffered critical injuries and 28 people have minor injuries.

Several passengers were taken to the Parsippany firehouse to be treated. Those with more serious injuries went to Morristown Medical Center.

The accident shut down traffic in both directions on I-80 overnight while emergency crews investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

It’s still unclear where the bus originated from.