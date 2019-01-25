BREAKING NEWSPresident Trump Announces End To Government Partial Shutdown; Watch Live
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A NYCHA supervisor has resigned after being accused of fixing up her own kitchen with items and appliances meant for public housing residents.

Eva Torres (credit: Handout)

Pictures from Eva Torres’ kitchen in Queens show a new fridge, sink, and cabinets worth a combined $1,400.

NYCHA kitchen equipment found in supervisor’s home. (credit: Handout)

Investigators say the serial numbers confirm the goods were bought by NYCHA for the Wagner Houses in Harlem, where Torres worked in the care taking department.

NYCHA kitchen equipment found in supervisor’s home. (credit: Handout)

If convicted of stealing the items, Torres faces up to four years in prison.

 

