NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A community rally is being held in Brooklyn in support of the three men killed during an unprovoked hammer attack last week.

City councilmembers Chaim Deutsch and Margaret Chin are hosting the unity rally outside the Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay on Friday. Local faith leaders and activists are also joining the city officials in a show of solidarity with the Asian-American community.

WEB EXTRA – Watch The Entire Unity Rally Here:

The third victim from the Jan. 15 attack died Thursday, the same day Seaport Buffet reopened for business after 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich’s violent rampage.

The chef, 34-year-old Fufai Pun, died that night. The owner, 60-year-old Thang Ng, died three days later.

The final victim, a 50-year-old manager, has not been identified.

Sources tell CBS2 that Seaport Buffet’s owner has reportedly given workers at the restaurant on the night of the attack time off to recover from any possible trauma.

Martunovich, who has no known ties to the restaurant, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He allegedly told police he was hearing voices. The 34-year-old is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.