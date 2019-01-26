Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Skies are mostly clear, but temps are brutally cold compared to the last few days!
Remember, we had temps at 60° just 48 hours ago!
We have widespread teens & 20s this morning with the wind driving the “feels like” temps even lower.
Winds are not that strong today, but even a slight gust will make you feel colder. Today’s high: 31° Tomorrow, a warm front rises through the area and temps go up about 10°.
That might not sound like much, but it I think Sunday will be a really great day.
Next week, some rain/storm develops by Wednesday, then another arctic blast takes hold again.
– G