Morning!

Skies are mostly clear, but temps are brutally cold compared to the last few days!

Remember, we had temps at 60° just 48 hours ago!

We have widespread teens & 20s this morning with the wind driving the “feels like” temps even lower.

Winds are not that strong today, but even a slight gust will make you feel colder. Today’s high: 31° Tomorrow, a warm front rises through the area and temps go up about 10°.

That might not sound like much, but it I think Sunday will be a really great day.

Next week, some rain/storm develops by Wednesday, then another arctic blast takes hold again.

– G

