By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a colder day compared to yesterday, and nowhere near as warm as Thursday’s near 60 temps! Expect a seasonably cold night ahead with temps dropping into the 20s along with a few clouds…but it will stay dry!

Tomorrow will be milder with temps reaching the upper 30s to mid 40s, but with a bit more cloud coverage due to a weak system passing through. Things should stay dry for most, but there could be a few brief snow showers well north & west of the City.

Monday we’ll be back to colder weather with bright skies and brisk breezes – temps will only reach the low & mid 30s, feeling about ten degrees colder with a wind chill. Our next chance for precip arrives Tuesday in the form of a cold rain for NYC, wintry mix for the interior…stay tuned!