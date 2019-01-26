NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx subway rider was slashed in the face Saturday morning and now police are on the hunt for his attacker.

The NYPD says the slashing took place just after 5 a.m. at the Burke Avenue subway station in Williamsbridge.

The victim – who suffered a cut to his face – is expected to recover.

Investigators told CBS2 that the incident appears to be a random attack and there was no fight or robbery prior to the slashing.

NYPD: Crime Down Citywide, But Attacks In Transit On The Rise

At the end of 2018, the NYPD said transit crimes were up by about 2.5 percent compared to 2017. Assaults (4.8 percent) and robberies (7.6 percent) jumped even higher, despite police and city officials claiming New York was safer than ever before.

An average of six crimes a day occurred in the transit system last year.

Authorities say the suspect in Saturday’s attack is believed to be a Hispanic man last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.