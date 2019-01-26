NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for two men accused of robbing a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects they say walked into the Bobby Deli on 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the clerk on Jan. 6.

Investigators say they ran off with $400 in cash. Luckily, the store clerk was not hurt.

Authorities say both men are believed to be around 30 years-old. The first suspect is described as being about 5-foot-6 with glasses and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a red bandana, and brown work boots during the robbery.

The other suspect is said to be 5-foot-8, weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.