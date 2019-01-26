NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say is behind a “brutal” attack on a 62-year-old man in Brooklyn Friday evening,

Police say the suspect approached the victim inside the lobby of 77 Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 6:30 p.m. and started punching and kicking him repeatedly.

Medics responded and rushed the victim to NYC Health+Hospitals/Woodhull, where he was treated for a broken nose and orbital bone.

The NYPD identified the suspect as 31-year-old Lytee Knox-Hundley.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the melee.

