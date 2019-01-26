NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A linebacker on the Detroit Lions is facing up to seven years in prison having he assaulted a police officer in Queens, authorities said Saturday.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s officer, Trevor Bates was taken into police custody Saturday morning around 3 a.m. when the pro athlete refused to pay his cab fare outside a Hampton Inn Hotel on Ditmars Boulevard.

Sources tell CBS2 that the 25-year-old was cooperating with police until officers needed to fingerprint the linebacker. That’s when Bates refused to comply with police and a sergeant at the 115th Precinct was brought in to calm the suspect down.

“The defendant then allegedly attacked an NYPD sergeant during the issuance of a desk appearance ticket for the fare beating charge,” District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement Saturday.

Bates reportedly punched the officer in the head, over his eye.

Sergeant James O’Brien was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital and treated for lacerations to his head that needed three stitches and a slight concussion.

Officials said that the Lions backup had to be tased by officers after he attacked O’Brien.

“The defendant is being held pending arraignment on a criminal complaint charging him with second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration, theft of services, and resisting arrest,” Queens authorities announced.

The linebacker’s current employer released a statement regarding the incident Saturday afternoon.

Statement from Bob Quinn: pic.twitter.com/a8tLPKnO5u — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2019

Bates, who was drafted in 2016 by the Indianapolis Colts, has bounced from practice squad to practice squad over the last three years.

He spent time with both the New York Giants and New England Patriots in 2017 before playing nine games for the Lions in 2018.

Now, what started as a desk summons over a $32 cab fare could end with Bates receiving anywhere from probation to seven years in jail.