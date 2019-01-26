NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Making another move to bolster their revamped relief corps, the New York Mets have reportedly agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with left-hander Justin Wilson.

According to multiple sources, Wilson will get $5 million annually and also can earn performance bonuses.

A 31-year-old reliever, Wilson was 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA last season for the Chicago Cubs. He struck out 69 and walked 33 in 54 2/3 innings. Primarily a fastball pitcher who averages 95 mph, he also throws an occasion slider.

Wilson is already familiar with New York, having pitched for the Yankees in a successful 2015 season where he went 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA in 74 games. The southpaw got his first shot at closing in 2017 for the Tigers, saving 13 games in 15 opportunities.

New York has completely rebuilt its bullpen under rookie general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. The former agent has acquired All-Star closer Edwin Diaz from Seattle in December and signed former Mets closer Jeurys Familia to a three-year deal to act as Diaz’s setup man.

The Mets have also agreed to minor league contracts with left-handers Hector Santiago and Luis Avilan. Righties Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman, who now move down the pecking order, now give New York the depth they lacked in 2018. New York’s relievers had a combined ERA of 4.96 last year, third worst in Major League Baseball.

