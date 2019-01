ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A deli worker in New Jersey turned the tables on an armed robber on Tuesday.

Dramatic surveillance video shows a masked gunman going into the Stop and Go Deli and Grocery Store in Englewood.

He can be seen pulling a gun on two workers behind the counter. When he leans over to snatch cash from the register, one of the workers tries to grab the gun.

The suspect then makes a run for it, only managing to make off with a handful of cash.