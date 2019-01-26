NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A stolen dog is back with its owners thanks to some good old-fashioned police work by a group of NYPD officers.

Scooby-Dooby-Doo! While investigating a string of burglaries, these @NYPD62pct cops got a strong tip when they went to interview a suspect and a stolen golden named Scooby came to the door. Don’t worry, Scooby is back with the Mystery Inc. Gang & the burglar is in custody! pic.twitter.com/MInc7Qni9x — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 26, 2019

62nd Precinct officers Nicholas Occhipinti and Anthony Brucato were investigating a rash of burglaries in Brooklyn when they spotted someone they previously arrested on surveillance video.

When they knocked on that man’s door on Thursday afternoon, Scooby came running over to greet them.

The officers recognized the purloined pooch as the golden retriever stolen in one of the burglaries they were probing. They also saw other items in plain view in the home that were reported stolen.

“We recovered a lot of dangerous weapons and a large amount of narcotics,” Lieutenant Joseph Pollari said.

The officers even recovered a police scanner, which was set to the 62nd Precinct’s frequency.

“Basically he was trying to outsmart our cops, but the 62 Precinct cops outsmarted him,” Pollari said.

Scooby’s owner was overcome with joy.

“This is my boy,” Frella Correa said. “You know, we were so scared when we go home and we don’t find him.”

23-year-old Cory Gaudio was taken into custody, and is facing multiple charges including burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Meantime, police are looking to reunite the stolen items found in Gaudio’s home with their proper owners.