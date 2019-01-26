NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a group of teens may be responsible for a string of newsstand robberies in Midtown, with some turning violent.

According to authorities, the latest robbery took place on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

It’s the seventh robbery police are investigating in just eight days.

Surveillance video revealed how the group of teenage boys was pulling off their crimes. Investigators say two stood behind the newsstand while two teens walk in front and linger on the other side.

When the newsstand’s operator goes to the front to put more items into the cooler, two teens distract him while the others run in and rob the counter.

At the end of the incident caught on camera, one of the suspects also steals more items from the front of the stand before casually walking away.

Police have connected this group to all of the robberies across Midtown starting on Jan. 15. The suspects haven’t limited their crime spree to just theft either.

In one instance a 39-year-old woman on West 57th Street near 10th Avenue was punched in the face. In other incident, a newsstand employee who tried to stop the teens was punched as well.

All of the victims were treated for minor injuries at local hospitals.

The group has gotten away a cell phone, candy, food, and more than $600 in cash.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.