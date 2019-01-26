CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thanks to the end of the longest government shutdown in United States history, several attractions overseen by the National Park Service have reopened.

They include Alexander Hamilton’s mansion in Harlem, and Grant’s tomb near the West Side Highway.

Crowds were thin on Saturday due to the frigid temperatures, but the people who braved the weather were happy to see the landmarks were no longer closed.

“We like Grant because he and (Robert E.) Lee were able to get together at the end of the Civil War, said everyone go back to your houses and we’re one country again,” tourist Leslie Cuevas said.

Larger attractions, like the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, remained open during the shutdown thanks to funding from New York State.

