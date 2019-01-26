CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is moving ahead with a plan for tunnel repairs that spares Brooklyn subway riders 15-month shutdown of the L train.

The last-minute reversal may keep the L rolling, but could mean big delays and overcrowding for commuters. The maddening change of plans is probably enough to drive some New Yorkers to drink.

Now, one local company is brewing up some relief for frustrated subway passengers.

Blue Point Brewing on Long Island has created the “What the L?” beer, in honor of the MTA’s latest transit debacle.

Blue Point Brewing Company’s “What the L?” beer. (Credit: CBS2/@bluepointbrewer)

The lager-style beer will reportedly be released this spring.

The company says the new drink is aimed at bringing relief to commuters who want to know “what the L?” is going on with mass transit.

According to the MTA, subway passengers are not allowed to have open containers of alcohol on trains, so commuters will have to wait until they get home to crack open a can and forget their miserable train ride.

