By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! If you’re up early make sure to catch the sunrise – cold, dry air & a few clouds will make for a stunning scene!

It’ll warm up this afternoon with temps reaching the upper 30s to mid 40s, but with a bit more cloud coverage due to a weak system passing through. Things should stay dry for most, but there could be a few brief snow showers well north & west of the City.

CBS2

We’ll cool off again tomorrow with max temps only in the low & mid 30s, but we will get bright skies; however, a stiff breeze will make things feel more like the 20s.

CBS2

Our next chance for widespread precipitation arrives Tuesday in the form of a cold rain for NYC and wintry mix for the interior…and then temps drop like a rock to end the work week! Stay tuned!

