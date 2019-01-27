NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Four women have been hospitalized after a shooting in Newark Saturday night.
Police say gunfire broke out near Bergen Street and Madison Avenue just after 9 p.m.
One victim is listed in critical condition. The other three women were taken to University Hospital for treatment.
According to reports and witnesses posting on social media, the women were gathered for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a deadly crash that killed two teens on Friday.
Seventeen-year-old Quadre Robinson and 19-year-old Quayim Battle were killed after crashing a stolen car into a home at the same site of Saturday’s shooting.
Investigators tell CBS2 they’re following several leads in the case however, no arrests have been made.
