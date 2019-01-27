NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Four women have been hospitalized after a shooting in Newark Saturday night.

Police say gunfire broke out near Bergen Street and Madison Avenue just after 9 p.m.

One victim is listed in critical condition. The other three women were taken to University Hospital for treatment.

According to reports and witnesses posting on social media, the women were gathered for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a deadly crash that killed two teens on Friday.

Two people are dead, after two cars smashed into a light pole, a parked van, then crashed into this house on Madison Ave in Newark, NJ. The tenants say they heard a loud boom at 5:30 this morning, and ran out of the house. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/8FXr0Sl1ep — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) January 25, 2019

Seventeen-year-old Quadre Robinson and 19-year-old Quayim Battle were killed after crashing a stolen car into a home at the same site of Saturday’s shooting.

Investigators tell CBS2 they’re following several leads in the case however, no arrests have been made.

