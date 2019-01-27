NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Need some comfort food to keep you warm during the cold winter months?

Chef and lifestyle expert Ashton Keefe shared some of her warm and cozy dishes – that are sure to satisfy your comfort food cravings – with CBS2’s Valerie Castro and Cindy Hsu.

Fried Chicken & Waffles (Serves 4)

Chicken Ingredients:

1 chicken, broken into 4 pieces

1 quarter butter milk

1 bunch thyme

2-3 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

Salt, to taste

All purpose flour

Vegetable oil

Hot honey

Place chicken in a large bowl and cover with buttermilk. Season mixture with thyme, Old Bay, cayenne, and salt and allow the mixture to marinade for at least one hour or up to overnight.

Heat fry oil to 365° F.

Season a bowl of flour (enough to dredge each piece of chicken) with the same ingredients as the marinade, adjusting the seasoning based on how much flour you use.

Remove chicken from marinade, shaking excess buttermilk, and dredge in flour. Fry until golden and crispy, with the internal temperature of 165° F. Remove from oil and sprinkle with more salt.

Citrus Waffles Ingredients:

Makes 8-12

2 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup ricotta cheese

½ cup milk

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 egg

Zest and juice of 1 grapefruit

Mix all ingredients together. Get a waffle iron nice and hot and spray with cooking spray. Using ½ cup measure, spoon batter into iron and cook until golden brown. Serve with underneath the fried chicken and drizzle the whole meal with hot honey.

Seven Layer Dip (Serves 6-8)

Ingredients:

White bean puree

Guacamole

Pico de gallo or salsa

Sour cream

Spicy greens

Jalapeno slices

Cilantro leaves

Hot sauce

Burrata

In a glass dish, layer desired amount of each layer. As a final hooray, break burrata over and serve with chips or crusty bread.

Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

1-2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

4-5 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup beef stock

1 lb. ground pork

1 lb. ground beef

½ cup panko

1 egg

Ketchup

Heat olive oil in a large skillet and sauté onion and garlic until translucent. Add and toast tomato paste and mustard for a minute. Add Worcestershire sauce and stock and reduce slightly. Remove from heat and cool.

In a large bowl combine pork, beef, panko and egg. Mix in onion mixture and place in a loaf pan. Cover with ketchup and make for 45-50 minutes until the internal temperature is 165°.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup (Serves 2)

Grilled Cheese Ingredients:

A crispy white wine to marry the tomato soup’s acidity may be the key to my heart.

4 slices of bread

4 slices Swiss cheese

4 slices gruyere cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and drop in a few tablespoons of olive oil. Divide and sandwich the bread between slices and cook, allowing the bread to crisp and the cheese to melt before flipping and repeating.

Tomato Soup Ingredients:

3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 small red onion, roughly cut

3-4 cloves garlic, smashed

4 tomatoes, roughly cut

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 parmesan cheese rind

Heat olive oil in a high-sided skillet and add onion, garlic, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese rind. Season with salt and simmer until the mixture is broken down and fragrant. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Remove parmesan cheese rind and puree. Garnish with arugula if desired.