NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the individual and vehicle involved in a robbery at a business in the Bronx earlier this month.

Police said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 8 at a Dunkin Donuts located at 4090 Boston Road. An individual walked behind the counter and approached a 21-year-old female employee while brandishing a handgun.

The individual ordered the employee to open the cash register and give him the money. The employee complied and placed approximately $700 into a paper bag. The individual grabbed the bag and fled the location on foot eastbound across Conner Street. He then entered a silver Chrysler Pacifica minivan and fled the scene eastbound on Boston Road.

The individual is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, dark colored sweatpants and dark colored boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.