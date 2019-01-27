CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Delicious but deadly – that’s the warning for fried chicken lovers according to a new study.

Researchers, who published their findings the medical journal BMJ, reported that they found post-menopausal women who ate a serving of fried chicken each day have a 13-percent higher risk of death.

Women who ate fried fish or shellfish each day saw a seven-percent greater risk of dying.

The study notes that up to a third of Americans eat fast food every day.

Researchers reportedly saw a correlation between fried food and death from heart disease, but didn’t find a link between fried food and cancer.

  toyinakodutv says:
    January 27, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    This is real terrible

