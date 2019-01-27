NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Malcolm and Paloma.

Malcolm is a quiet, loving six-year-old, 15-pound, hypoallergenic Miniature Poodle who is housebroken.

Malcolm arrived with cataracts in both eyes and was virtually blind. Luckily, he had surgery which saved his vision! Malcolm is still on daily eye drops, but other than that, he is ready to find a good home.

Paloma is a six-year-old, 22-pound, hypoallergenic Poodle who is also housebroken.

Paloma was overfed in her last home and needs to lose a little weight. Paloma was raised alone and it’s believed an only dog home is best.

CBS2 has a Furry Friend update…

Ten-year-old Shih Tzu, Miracle, has a new forever home!

She was the brought to the Humane Society by the police because she had been severely neglected and needed extensive medical care. She now has the perfect home on Long Island by Hollye who absolutely adores her.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.