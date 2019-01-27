NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mac McClung scored 25 points, Jessie Govan added 20 with nine rebounds and Georgetown beat St. John’s 89-78 on Sunday.

McClung was 9-of-19 shooting with four 3-pointers and slammed home a dunk in transition with 1:11 to go for an 81-77 lead after the Red Storm missed three shots on their possession. A block by Govan led to another easy transition basket by Josh LeBlanc for the Hoyas (13-7, 3-4 Big East) as they avenged a 97-94 overtime loss to St. John’s in Washington on Jan. 5.

LeBlanc added 15 points for Georgetown, which had lost four of its previous five games.

Shamorie Ponds scored 21 points for St. John’s (15-5) and moved past Tony Jackson (1958-61) for 10th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,612. Mustapha Heron added 19 points, LJ Figueroa 14 and Marvin Clark II had 12.

A 3-pointer by Jamorko Pickett began a 10-0 run to give the Hoyas a 60-50 lead with 13 minutes left and they led the rest of the way. Ponds scored four straight points to get within 79-77.

The Red Storm had a golden opportunity to tie the game at 79 and steal the momentum from Georgetown, but let it literally slip through their fingers.

Following a big steal, St. John’s couldn’t capitalize and missed all three attempts right at the rim. The botched tip-ins left the entire backcourt wide open for McClung’s clinching dunk.

St. John’s, who dominantly started the season 12-0, have now fallen to 3-5 in Big East play. They’re now seventh in the conference.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)