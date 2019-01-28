Justin Lewis

Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

This afternoon will remain quiet with just some clouds along the coast. It will be a bit colder, too, with wind chills in the 20s.

More clouds will overspread the area late tonight. As for our temps, they’ll be somewhat in check with lows in the upper 20s to around 30°.

Snow will fill in north and west tomorrow morning with light rain teasing the surrounding area into the midday and afternoon hours. Rain will then transition to snow in city during the evening and overnight hours before wrapping up late tomorrow night.

Wednesday will then turn very cold with the passage of an arctic front. Expect air temperatures in the 20s and teens that day with wind chills falling through the single digits.