NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s time in City Hall will be coming to a close in 2021.

City term limits mandate that a newcomer take office. And even thought it’s years away, we’re already getting a glimpse at the field.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted on Monday morning that he’s been mulling over the idea, saying “It’s a big decision, but I am thinking about a potential people-powered mayoral run.”

It's a big decision, but I am thinking about a potential people-powered Mayoral run. ✅ Zero $ from real estate developers

✅ Zero $ from lobbyists

✅ Zero $ from corporate PACs

✅ And I won’t take more than $250 total from anyone Join me 👉 https://t.co/kxTwtmnXRT — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) January 28, 2019

Johnson suggested campaigning without money from real estate developers, lobbyists, or corporate PACs. He further explained that his campaign would accept no more than $250 from any one donor.

CBS2 checked with several other familiar names who’ve hinted at a run. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said he’s running and is already raising money and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. has also expressed interest.